Miranda announces expansion of Kaleido-IP multiviewer range

Miranda Technologies has announced the expansion of its Kaleido-IP advanced IP-based multiviewer platform with the introduction of the Kaleido-IP X100.

The Kaleido-IP X100, designed as a cost-effective system for smaller applications, is housed in a 1RU chassis and can handle monitoring of up to 24 SD or eight HD video programs. For subscriber delivery applications, the unit, when combined with Miranda’s iControl Headend monitoring system, provides remote signal visualization and probing capabilities that reduce mean time to repair.

Handling both MPEG-2 and H.264 (HD/SD) MPEG transport streams, the Kaleido-IP X100 can serve as a single, dedicated IP multiviewer, or it can be combined with additional Kaleido multiviewers to perform unrestricted IP and baseband source mixing across multiple monitors throughout a facility.