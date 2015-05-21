Minnetonka Audio’s AudioTools Joins Wohler RadiantGrid Lineup

SAN FRANCISCO and MINNETONKA, MINN. – Wohler Technologies and Minnetonka Audio are teaming up, as Minnetonka’s AudioTools server is now included in Wohler’s RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform. The inclusion gives RadiantGrid a boost by providing access to Minnetonka’s file-based audio-processing options.

AudioTools Server is designed for automated and unautomated file-based processing, providing audio analysis and management processes to file-based environments. AudioTools features comprehensive file-based loudness control, Dolby E automation, movie adaptation and more.

The San Francisco-based Wohler offers RadiantGrid as a broadcaster’s tool to boost efficiency of file-based workflows for multiplatform media delivery by managing and accelerating the performance of multiple simultaneous tasks across multiple machines. For example, RadiantGrid’s media-processing engine parallelizes complex audio processing alongside video.

AudioTools Server is now shipping with the RadiantGrid Platform.