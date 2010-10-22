Minnetonka Audio delivers new low-cost Dolby E plug–in

Minnetonka Audio Software has announced a new SurCode for Dolby E software product designed to work inside all common video post-production platforms, including Avid’s Media Composer.

The SurCode for Dolby E Stream Player plug–in provides real–time decoding of Dolby E streams and files to a stereo output. Based on embedded metadata, the real-time downmixing of 5.1 to stereo is automatic, allowing the operator to concentrate on the task at hand. Downmixing is an emulation of what a consumer with stereo playback would hear. Because Dolby E is commonly used to simultaneously carry a surround mix, a stereo mix and/or multiple foreign language tracks, the SurCode for Dolby E Stream Player plug–in also lets the operator choose which program to decode and monitor within the range of available program configurations.

Visual indication of bit depth and frame rate are also provided, as is the display of all metadata extracted from the Dolby E stream or file. The plug–in includes the ability to save existing metadata as either a text or XML file for archiving, workflow automation and media asset management.

The SurCode for Dolby E Stream Player plug–in is compatible with the RTAS, VST, AU and AudioTools AWE formats and is available from Minnetonka Audio Software online or at your local retailer.