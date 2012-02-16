Middle Atlantic introduces HRF half-rack systems
Middle Atlantic Products is introducing the new HRF Series Half Rack family of products that will also serve to help develop an ECIA standard for the half-width rack format.
The new HRF Series half-racks, which incorporate the dimensions of the proposed standard, feature a low-profile design and compact dimensions. An offset cable tie area keeps their overall width to a slim 10.625in, which makes them an important off-the-shelf system for maximizing the amount of usable rack space in confined areas. These dimensions also allow the HRF Series to be used with half-rack equipment from a variety of manufacturers.
The HRF Series half-racks also feature a strong welded frame that enables equipment to be preloaded and transported to the installation site. Initial models are available in eight- and 12-space useable racking height configurations with available mounting shelves that include a pattern of holes and slots that accommodate any device-mounting pattern. The line of complementary accessories for the series also includes a high-static pressure blower to exhaust heat, as well as blank and vented panels to complete the installation.
