Meyer Sound launches MINA compact line-array speaker

Meyer Sound has launched MINA, the newest and smallest member of the MILO family of self-powered line-array loudspeakers. Designed for live and installed sound applications facing size and weight limitations, MINA carries the same remarkable musicality and intelligibility that define other members of the MILO family loudspeakers. With MINA, smaller venues such as theaters, ballrooms and houses of worship can provide their audiences with superb sound transparency and impact, while benefiting from the directional vertical coverage of a line array.

The driver complement is enclosed in a Meyer Sound trapezoidal enclosure, combining two 6.5in low/mid drivers and a 3in high-frequency compression driver, which is coupled to a low-distortion, constant directivity horn through a new acoustical combining manifold. Power is provided by Meyer's new three-channel Class D power amplifier and has 950W of output (1900W peak).

MINA is less than 18.5in wide, yet capable of producing up to 128dB SPL at 1m. Its operating frequency ranges from 75Hz to 18kHz and features a wide 100-degree horizontal coverage area. In addition to the sightline advantages of a small footprint, each MINA loudspeaker weighs only 47lbs, making it ideal for spaces with strict rigging requirements.

MINA is fully integrated with the rest of Meyer’s MILO line, equally capable as a primary line array and as a fill box within a M'elodie or MICA array. With its flexible rigging options, self-powered design and small size, MINA offers a versatile and transport-friendly option for A/V events and tours. Options include weather protection and custom colors.