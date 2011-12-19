Mexico deploys NOA for mobile ingest

NOA Audio Solutions has announced that Mexico's National Commission for the Development of Indigenous Peoples (CDI) has purchased two of its audio-visual media digitization systems for the "Mediateka" project, which aims to preserve the complete cultural heritage of Mexico's indigenous peoples in a single national archive. One of the systems is a mobile ingest and digitization system that will travel around Mexico capturing and converting audio sources into WAV and MP3 files. Those files will then be transferred to the second system being installed at CDI's headquarters in Mexico City, where they will be checked, have metadata extracted, and be stored for integration into CDI's workflow. NOA claims that this is the first such mobile archiving system.

The mobile system provides ingest, job control and a tool to produce different formats on the fly. The system allows mobile users to feed metadata information toward the ALEPH system in Mexico City without requiring remote access in various formats, as well as digitization in a single BWF file at 96kHz and 24-bit.

The stationary system at CDI headquarters includes a UniPort general ingestion processor that transfers external media and metadata files, matches them up, scans them, and then moves them to storage along with NOA's Algorithmic Scanning quality trace.

System integrator Artec IT Solutions worked with NOA and CDI to create the traveling system, along with CDI's central archive repository.