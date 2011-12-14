MENA pay-TV service partners with KIT digital on OTT deployment
OSN, one of the largest pay-TV platforms in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region, has selected KIT digital as its global technology provider.
KIT digital will work with OSN to design, develop and deploy a new OTT video platform that will deliver OSN’s content to millions of users across 24 countries, as a complement to OSN’s traditional satellite TV service.
KIT digital will work with OSN to deploy a digital multiscreen platform that will support subscription, transactional and advertising-funded business models for VOD and live streaming. The platform will deliver a wide variety of OSN content to its customers over a range of connected devices. OSN will be leveraging the KIT Connected Device Framework to deliver apps featuring both VOD streaming and live TV channels.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox