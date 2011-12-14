MENA pay-TV service partners with KIT digital on OTT deployment

OSN, one of the largest pay-TV platforms in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region, has selected KIT digital as its global technology provider.

KIT digital will work with OSN to design, develop and deploy a new OTT video platform that will deliver OSN’s content to millions of users across 24 countries, as a complement to OSN’s traditional satellite TV service.

KIT digital will work with OSN to deploy a digital multiscreen platform that will support subscription, transactional and advertising-funded business models for VOD and live streaming. The platform will deliver a wide variety of OSN content to its customers over a range of connected devices. OSN will be leveraging the KIT Connected Device Framework to deliver apps featuring both VOD streaming and live TV channels.