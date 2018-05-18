Memphis Grizzlies Tap Riedel for Intercoms Upgrade

BURBANK, Calif. — The NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies has adopted Riedel’s Bolero wireless intercom system as part of a large scale upgrade and modernization of the video control room at the FedExForum, their home arena in Memphis. Bolero enables reliable AES67-based communications for the type of complex, demanding broadcast productions the Grizzlies produce at the FedExForum venue.

With Bolero’s proprietary Advanced DECT Receiver — along with Riedel’s Artist digital matrix intercom solution and SmartPanel multifunctional user interfaces — communications can be relayed across the venue from just three antenna locations.

[Read: 2018 Guide to Intercoms Now Available]

Three decentralized Bolero antennas, located at strategic points in the building, connect to AES67-compliant IP switches, and an Artist matrix intercom frame equipped with AES67 client cards, to enable wireless roaming for six Bolero belt-packs across the facility and control room. With AES67-connectivity, up to 24 additional beltpacks can be supported without further investments in antennas, and 13 wired rackmount SmartPanels and five desktop SmartPanels are used as intercom key panels.

Together, the Riedel solutions form a communications platform that drives live video and audio for broadcast, LED presentations, and AV-based marketing programs within FedExForum.

“During the initial planning stages, it was decided that a standards-based AES67 IP network would be the best solution for distributing antennas throughout the facility,” said Josh Shibler, vice president of Comprehensive Technical Group, the Atlanta-based systems integrator that managed the upgrade. “The result is an … IP infrastructure that allows Bolero to deliver outstanding sound quality from almost any location in the FedExForum.”

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]