2018 Guide to Intercoms Now Available

It’s often been said that producing live television can be among the most complex of technical operations. The margin of error is small and the consequences of a lost audio or video signal or missed cue can have a significant impact on a station or production company’s bottom line—and its reputation.

Perhaps that’s why intercoms have taken on an ever more important role in television production, especially live events. Intercoms create the integral links between production crews and directors and the technology to maintain those links is evolving rapidly.

In our 2018 Guide to Intercoms, we focus on the latest trends in intercoms for broadcast and the new systems vendors are offering to the industry