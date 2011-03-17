MegaPhase EZ-Mate connectors reduce stress

MegaPhase's EZ-Mate connectors assist in making quick, reliable connections without finger wear. Engineering personnel who connect and disconnect cables tens and hundreds times a day can now easily connect using the MegaPhase EZ-Mate.

To assure connectors can be easily and reliably mated, MegaPhase has designed and now offers EZ-Mate Type N, TNC and SMA connectors.

Engineers can easily manipulate the half-knurled, half-hex shaped stainless steel connector. EZ-Mate's benefits are particularly critical when working in tight spaces.

The unique design of the EZ-Mate also allows test professionals the option to use a torque wrench in lieu of easy finger operation. EZ-Mate's stainless steel construction eliminates rust and plating.