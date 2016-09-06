Mediaproxy Announces Aircheck Mobile App at IBC 2016

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Mediaproxy has a new app that it will be pushing at the upcoming IBC 2016 show in Amsterdam, the Aircheck. This mobile app is designed for analyzing live broadcast transmissions, monitor OTT streams and adapt multi-viewing applications.

Aircheck works in conjunction with Mediaproxy’s LogServer software engine, which can be hosted locally on virtual machines or cloud platforms like Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure. The decentralized cloud deployments also provide internal and external client access through low bandwidth connections.

The Aircheck app is available in both the Apple and Google App stores and work with a range of devices.