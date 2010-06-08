MediaLooks unveils new generation of video titling technology

MediaLooks is now offering a new generation of its DirectShow titling and graphics overlay filter: the Character Generator. The new technology provides an integrated approach to managing video overlays such as text, images, graphics and flash animation; all overlay types are supported via a generic set of interfaces. The new product also offers a rich selection of new overlay design features precisely tuned for broadcasting and digital Signage applications.

The Character Generator will be shipped with both lines of MediaLooks platform products, including the broadcast automation and vision mixing/chroma key SDKs. It will replace the previously available Text and Graphics Overlay and Flash Overlay DirectShow filters.