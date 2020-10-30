MediaKind Rolls Out CE Mini Contribution Encoder

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has launched CE Mini, a single-channel contribution encoder that can be used for live event coverage.

Part of MediaKind’s Cygnus Contribution package, CE Mini provides quality video contribution using HEVC or MPEG-4 AVC video compression. The encoder facilitates the delivery of content over managed IP networks or via the open internet for the ability to handle content acquisition into both production and streaming workflows. CE Mini also adds support for encoding HD content, with the ability to deliver over Secure Reliable Transport and Real-Time Messaging Protocol.

Users can connect the CE Mini to professional or prosumer cameras via a built-in SDI and HDMI input interface. It generates an IP encapsulated MPEG transport stream output with SRT error correction and security or an RTMP output.

CE Mini can integrate with MediaKind’s cloud-based and SaaS streaming technology, including Aquila Streaming.