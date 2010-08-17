MediaGeniX to launch Generation 4 WHATS'On at IBC2010

At IBC2010, MediaGeniX will show the latest release of its crossmedia scheduling, workflow and content lifecycle software suite, WHATS’On. The upgrade, Generation 4, fully integrates VOD in the companywide multimedia scheduling process and adds a wide series of enhancements to maximize collaboration and operational efficiency; to optimize real-time data exchange and rights management; and to streamline crossmedia services.

WHATS’On Generation 4 allows users that are responsible for acquisition, inventory management, cost control or pure finance to have a real-time view of the cost of a schedule, the amortizations of the stock, the influence of exchange rate fluctuations and cache flow requirements.

See MediaGeniX at IBC Stand 3.C59.