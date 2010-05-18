MediaGeniX expands channel management, content lifecycle software

MediaGeniX has expanded its WHATS'On channel management and content lifecycle software with video segmentation functionalities. The new video module makes the entire process of reviewing and segmenting video files available from within the scheduling software. Program schedulers have direct access to the actual real-time segmentation status of the videos and can adjust timings from their desktop using a browse proxy. The WHATS'On browse copy and segmentation tool can frame-accurately view most common video formats.

For programs that are already segmented, the tool is capable of loading an EDL file, to allow fine tuning of existing schedules.