Media General launches Mobile DTV with complete Harris solution

Media General has launched Harris MPH ATSC Mobile DTV systems at WCMH-DT in Columbus, OH, and WFLA-DT in Tampa, FL.

Media General is now broadcasting two ATSC Mobile DTV channels for each of the stations, featuring the main and supplementary terrestrial channels viewed locally over the air. Media General plans to standardize on Harris equipment for all Media General TV stations launching ATSC Mobile DTV services in the future.

The Harris MPH solution spans the entire mobile delivery chain. The system includes the Harris NetVX video networking system, Synchrony mobile networking adapter and Apex M2X exciter, as well as the Roundbox Server for Mobile DTV from Roundbox, which generates service signaling and transmits a rich Electronic Service Guide (ESG).