Matthews Studio Equipment Debuts Dividers to Protect Against COVID-19
Sheet Plate Adapter Kit features a bracket mount to help with social distancing
BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews Studio Equipment has introduced a new offering that aims to help with the practice of social distancing on set, the Sheet Plate Adapter Kit.
MSE’s Sheet Plate Adapter Kit is a bracket mount that adds a welded 3/8-inch pin to any sheet material (i.e. Plexiglass, plywood, etc.) to create on-set barriers that can be sanitized. Two 3-inch steel plates sandwich the material via four bolts.
The adapter kit can also be used for camera protection, custom light modification and set building, per MSE.
For more information, visit www.msegrip.com.
