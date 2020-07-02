Matthews Studio Equipment Debuts Dividers to Protect Against COVID-19

BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews Studio Equipment has introduced a new offering that aims to help with the practice of social distancing on set, the Sheet Plate Adapter Kit.

MSE’s Sheet Plate Adapter Kit is a bracket mount that adds a welded 3/8-inch pin to any sheet material (i.e. Plexiglass, plywood, etc.) to create on-set barriers that can be sanitized. Two 3-inch steel plates sandwich the material via four bolts.

The adapter kit can also be used for camera protection, custom light modification and set building, per MSE.