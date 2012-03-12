Matrox to show MC-100 at NAB Show

Among its many products that Matrox will be highlighting at the 2012 NAB Show is the MC-100 mini-converter. The unit is designed to meet the diverse needs of broadcast engineers and A/V professionals in managing SDI signals within their environments, whether for monitoring, distributing, switching, multiplexing or converging 3D.

Eliminating the need for different devices to perform these tasks, the MC-100 addresses all these challenges in one easy-to-use device. The portable unit supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD and SD-SDI. In addition, it can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer and a 3D processing unit.