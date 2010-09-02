Matrox to feature MXO2 I/O device

At IBC2010, Matrox Video Products Group will demonstrate its entire Matrox MXO2 product family, including support for Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium software with Matrox MXO2 I/O devices for Mac OS X.

The key features of this new release include professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/crossconversion and HDMI video monitoring with Matrox calibration controls, including blue only. In addition, WYSIWYG support for Adobe Photoshop and After Effects is also provided.

Other features include convenient form factors for use in studio, on set, in the field and in OB vans; functionality with MacBook Pros and Mac Pros; broadcast-quality HD/SD video and audio input/output; and flexible support for leading codecs, file formats, cameras and workflows.

See Matrox at IBC Stand 7.B29.

