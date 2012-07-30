Matrox Ships Quad SDI-to-HDMI Multiviewer
MONTREAL, CANADA: Matrox Video Products Group announced the immediate availability of Matrox MicroQuad, a four-channel SDI-to-HDMI multiviewer priced at US$995. New features have been added since the product was originally announced at the 2012 NAB Show. The viewer lets users monitor up to four SDI inputs on a single HDMI display in quadrant view, or toggle to a full-screen view at the touch of a button. Inputs can be 3G or HD or SD, and all controls are on the unit itself; no computer is required. Matrox MicroQuad ensures a crisp, artifact-free monitoring experience, thanks to a 10-bit scaling engine with advanced filtering.
Added features include VU meters on the HDMI output to give a visual indication of audio levels; a Windows-based application to control the unit from a distance via a standard mini USB Type B cable; the ability to create customized labels to identify each input; and a development library that allows OEMs to integrate features of the remote control application directly into their own software.
