Matrox Shipping New Bidirectional Encoder/Decoder For REMI Workflows

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has begun shipping its new Monarch Edge S1 bidirectional encoder/decoder appliance for Remote Integrated Model (REMI) production workflows.

The Monarch Edge S1, which provides simultaneous encoding and decoding, offers broadcasters a way to deliver secure, high-quality, low-latency program feeds from the studio to multicamera production crews, talent and guests in a remote location. This capability overcomes the two-way communications challenges in REMI and multisite workflows by enabling natural interaction between remote and in-studio production personnel, Matrox said.

The appliance, which offers a 3G-SDI input and output, can encode a high-quality, studio-produced program feed for transport via private or public internet connections to sites equipped with a Monarch Edge S1, which decodes the return feed. The Monarch Edge S1 offers glass-to-glass latency as low as 100ms for constant, continuous communications between the studio and remote staff, it said.

With support for MPEG-2, TS, SRT and RTSP streaming protocols, the Monarch Edge S1 provides for tally and talkback channels, Matrox said.

Broadcasters using the Monarch Edge E4 quad-HD encoder and Monarch Edge D4 quad-HD decoder appliances in multi-camera REMI productions can use the Monarch Edge S1 return feeds to communicate with remote camera operators and in-studio personnel. The appliance is also well-suited for single- and multi-site remote contribution workflows, it said.