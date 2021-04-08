Matrox Shipping New Bidirectional Encoder/Decoder For REMI Workflows
By Phil Kurz
Monarch Edge S1 encodes studio program feeds for transport via private or public internet
MONTREAL—Matrox Video has begun shipping its new Monarch Edge S1 bidirectional encoder/decoder appliance for Remote Integrated Model (REMI) production workflows.
The Monarch Edge S1, which provides simultaneous encoding and decoding, offers broadcasters a way to deliver secure, high-quality, low-latency program feeds from the studio to multicamera production crews, talent and guests in a remote location. This capability overcomes the two-way communications challenges in REMI and multisite workflows by enabling natural interaction between remote and in-studio production personnel, Matrox said.
The appliance, which offers a 3G-SDI input and output, can encode a high-quality, studio-produced program feed for transport via private or public internet connections to sites equipped with a Monarch Edge S1, which decodes the return feed. The Monarch Edge S1 offers glass-to-glass latency as low as 100ms for constant, continuous communications between the studio and remote staff, it said.
With support for MPEG-2, TS, SRT and RTSP streaming protocols, the Monarch Edge S1 provides for tally and talkback channels, Matrox said.
Broadcasters using the Monarch Edge E4 quad-HD encoder and Monarch Edge D4 quad-HD decoder appliances in multi-camera REMI productions can use the Monarch Edge S1 return feeds to communicate with remote camera operators and in-studio personnel. The appliance is also well-suited for single- and multi-site remote contribution workflows, it said.
Remote contributors in different geographical regions can simultaneously send a high-quality camera feed while receiving a return feed, the company said.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.