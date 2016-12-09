Matrox Monarch LCS Gets New Firmware

MONTREAL—Matrox has introduced a new firmware update for its H.264 based Matrox Monarch LCS lecture capture appliance. Among the new features for the Monarch LCS are a new scheduler function and store and forward functionality.

With its new scheduler abilities, Monarch LCS can be set to start automatically before an event without human intervention. Supported by the iCalendar standard, when a schedule is imported to the Monarch LCS, it will automatically start and stop streaming and recording events at times corresponding to a specific device; multiple devices can be identified by a single master calendar.

The Monarch also has an updated ability to record files locally to an SD card or attached USB drive, then transfer the data to network-mapped drives at a later time. Transfers can be triggered manually or preprogrammed to occur at a set time each day. The Monarch tracks successful file transfers and avoids retransferring unless specifically requested; failed or incomplete transfers are also tracked and logged.

Matrox is now offering the updated Monarch LCS firmware to registered users as a free download through the Matrox website.