Matrox Designs Monarch EDGE Encoder/Decoder for Remote Production

MONTREAL—Matrox is releasing its new Monarch EDGE 4K/multi-HD encoder and decoder, which is designed to help with next-level remote production (REMI) workflows.

Monarch EDGE is able to deliver low-latency 4:2:2 10-bit video at resolutions up to 3840x2160p60 or quad 1920x1080p60 over a standard one Gigabit Ethernet network. The platform includes next-generation connectivity, like 12G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 over 25 GbE connections, while also supporting MPEG-2, RTSP and SRT streaming protocols. It also features tally signaling and talkback functionality for two-way communication.

With the Monarch EDGE, users can transport up to four synchronized HD-/3G-SDI camera feeds or a single 12G-SDI signal with glass-to-glass latencies as low as 100 ms, Matrox says.

The platform’s compact design enables two units to fit into a single 1RU rack space. There are also two encoder options: the 4:2:0 8-bit H.264 encoder version for OTT programs or the 4:2:2 10-bit H.264 encoder model for broadcast productions.