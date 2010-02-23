Matrox announces Vetura Playback

Matrox Video Products Group has unveiled Matrox Vetura Playback, a new Apple Macintosh application that offers convenient playback of H.264 and MOV files using any of the Matrox MXO2 I/O devices.

Field journalists equipped with a Matrox MXO2 device that includes the Matrox MAX H.264 encoding accelerator can shoot and edit their stories, and then quickly encode to a high-quality H.264 file faster than real time. Via any Internet connection, the small H.264 file can be efficiently uploaded to headquarters, and then ingested to a video server or played directly to air using a second MXO2 device and the Matrox Vetura Playback application.