Masterlabs chooses Prism Sound's Lyra audio interface for analog conversion

Masterlabs, an Irish audio mastering facility, has invested in a Prism Sound Lyra audio interface, which it is using in conjunction with its SADiE 6 digital audio workstations.

The facility has attached Lyra to its analog tape machines and Dolby units where it is performing dedicated high-end stereo AD/DA conversion. This configuration allows Masterlabs to capture 192kHz files and feed them directly into its SADiE 6 workstations.

Based in Dublin, Masterlabs operates from a purpose-built facility that was designed from the ground up to meet exacting specifications. Since its formation in 1996, initially under the name of Digital Pigeon Mastering, the company has tackled mastering projects for some of the best Irish and International talent.

Based on the award-winning and critically acclaimed Orpheus interface, Prism Sound’s Lyra allows music recording professionals to access the power and sophistication of the Orpheus audio path and clock circuitry, but in a smaller package and at a much improved price point.

Masterlabs is using a Lyra 1 interface, which has two analog input channels — one for instrument/line and one for mic/line — plus two DA output channels and optical-only digital I/O. Prism Sound also offers Lyra 2, which has two AD input channels with switchable microphone, instrument or line input modes and four DA output channels. Both versions incorporate new ARM Cortex processor design offering class-compliant USB interfacing that allows for seamless integration with both Macs and PCs. Both versions also offer digital volume control, a low latency ‘console-quality’ digital mixer for foldback monitoring and optical SPDIF capability.

Masterlabs handles between eight and 10 projects a week, including classical, jazz, dance and rock.