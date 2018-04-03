Maryland Public TV Chooses Comark Parallax UHF TX

SOUTHWICK, MA.—Maryland Public Television has ordered a Comark 75kW Parallax UHF transmitter for its WMPT site serving central Maryland, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark said last week.

“Comark worked with the management of Maryland Public Television to provide a complete solution for their repack requirements,” said company President and CEO Dick Fiore.

The transmitter consistS of three rack cabinets. Each has 16 UHF Asymmetric Broadband Doherty power amps providing up to 75kW TPO. The liquid-cooled transmitter will be equipped with dual Exact-V2 exciters in a main-standby configuration and an RF mask filter system inclusive of Magic Tees combining each cabinet, the company said.

Comark will manage shipment, offloading and placement of the new transmitter as well as remove the station’s existing DTV transmitter.

