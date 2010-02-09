Marshall introduces new camera-top monitor

The new Marshall V-LCD70XP-HDMI is the latest update to its line of portable field/camera-top monitors.

The monitors have been upgraded with more features and greater versatility, but without additional cost. New features include cast-metal, front-panel, adjustable backlight and markers, HDMI auto color space and ratio detection, manual gamma adjustment, image flip and a more robust power switch.

The 7in monitor offers standard features including support for a wide variety of formats and markers, four user-configurable, front-panel function buttons, RGB check field/field detect, RGB gain and bias control, four-pin XLR power jack and optical-grade polycarbonate screen protection. Two other major features include false color and peaking filters.