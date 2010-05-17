Marshall Electronics releases stereoscopic 3-D monitor

Marshall Electronics has released the 3D-241-HDSDI, a 24in 1920 x 1200 LCD monitor designed for professional 3-D applications. The monitor is only 2-1/4in deep and is designed to deliver natural, flicker-free 3-D images by adopting a circular polarizing filter method when used with battery-free glasses. The circular polarizing system used employs a 3-D optical filter applied to the surface of a flat-panel display.

The 3D-241-HDSDI also has four HD-SDI inputs, which allow the ability to monitor two 3-D (right eye/left eye) HD-SDI signals. By using circular polarized glasses, users can simultaneously view multiple 3-D monitors in a production or multimedia environment. The monitor also supports In-Monitor Display (IMD) functions through RS-422/RS-485 connections.