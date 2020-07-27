Marshall Electronics, BR Remote Develop Micro Pan/Tilt Mount Head

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics, in collaboration with pan/tilt head designer BR Remote, has crafted the CV-PT-HEAD micro P/T head for Marshall miniature cameras, including all of Marshall’s 500 series cameras.

The CV-PT-HEAD body is less than 3.5 inches tall and less than 2 inches wide. The camera head features a built-in camera power supply delivering a constant 12V to the camera socket as well as camera control data. Input voltage is from 12V to 35V, allowing operators to run up to 3,000 feet with a four-pin XLR cable. The input socket for power and control data is on the fixed base for greater freedom of movement. It also comes with an IP65 weatherproof rating.

Operators can use Marshall’s CV-MICRO-JYSTK controller for plug-and-play control of the CV-PT-HEAD.

Marshall says that it plans to continue to add more camera models in different configurations.