Marshall Announces New Cameras With Expanded IP Capabilities

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics is preparing to launch a trio of cameras in 2021 that are designed to improve IP workflow. The CV730-BHN, CV620-BI and CV620-BN are all currently scheduled for release and feature IP and NDI | HX support.

The CV730-BHN is a high-bandwidth NDI PTZ camera with up to 4K60 resolution and 30x optical zoom packed with high-bandwidth NDI, NDI | HX and simultaneous 12G-SDI/HDMI 2.0 outputs. This camera is a new variant of Marshall's CV730 4K PTZ camera. The CV730-BHN is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2021.

The CV620-BI comes with 20x optical zoom, 3G-SDI, HDMI and IP/HEVC/SRT, while the CV620-BN has 20x optical zoom, 3G-SDI, HDMI and NDI | HX. Both of these cameras are expected to be released later this year, though the date has not been announced.

“Marshall is completely behind the big push in IP cameras with PTZ and fixed position camera options, whether it’s standard IP (HEVC), Haivision SRT or NewTek NDI,” said Tod Musgrave, director of Cameras, Marshall.

These new cameras are in addition to Marshall adding NDI and IP capabilities to other models, including the CV730 and CV630 .

Marshall has also announced new tools to support setup and operation of the entire PTZ and Zoom camera lines. Among the tools is the Home Run RS232/RS422 Splitter Extender Box (RS7-HR), which can split control of one controller to up to seven cameras. Marshall also has the VS-PTC-200 and VS-PTC-IP to control things like iris, white balance and focus on PTZ cameras. The CV-H20-HF, CV6XX-HFH and CV7XX-HFH are IP68 housings for outdoor use of specific camera models.