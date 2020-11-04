Marshall Rolls Out New NDI 4K PTZ Cameras

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics has released two new models of NDI 4K PTZ cameras, the CV730-NDI and CV630-NDI.

The CV730-NDI features 4K60 over simultaneous 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0 and NDI|HX with up to 3840x2160p UHD resolution at 60 fps. The CV630-NDI, meanwhile, features up to 3840x2160p UHD resolution at 30 fps with 3G-SDI, HDMI and NDI|HX.

Both of the new PTZ models have an extended 30x optical zoom range wrapped around a Sony broadcast sensor. The viewing angle for CV730 starts at 65 degrees, while the CV630 starts at 70 degrees. The cameras also feature a 340-degree horizontal pan range and a120-degree vertical tilt.

Marshall is offering the CV630-NDI for $2,499, fully loaded, and the CV730-NDI for $4,995.