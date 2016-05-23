Marquis, NewTek Collaborate on ‘Edit While Capture’

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—A recent partnership between Marquis Broadcast and NewTek is said to enable automated ingest to Avid systems. With the Medway automation system from Marquis supporting NewTek’s TriCaster multi-camera video production system broadcasters and content creators gain an ingest to edit workflow.

Marquis Broadcast’s Managing Director Chris Steele says that the integration allows content to be transferred automatically from TriCaster to Avid via Medway while the source is still in record. This is done by Medway creating an additional server type for the TriCaster that uses the NewTek API to browse clips and manage the transfer of media. The workflow reportedly supports both interplay PAM and non-interplay based Avid systems.

Marquis is a provider of content workflows and media integration software with offices located in Berkshire, England.

NewTek is a developer of integrated multi-camera video production systems with its headquarters in San Antonio.