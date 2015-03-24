Marquis and Pronology to Launch Avid Export Solution at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Marquis Broadcast, a leader in content workflows and media integration software, and Pronology, a developer of tapeless workflow solutions, will show a co-developed solution for enhancing collaboration surrounding exports from Avid Media Composers at the 2015 NAB Show.

This integration combines Pronology’s media asset management platform with Marquis’ Medway workflow automation software, which transfers and converts media between Avid environments.

This solution fosters greater collaboration between Avid editors and producers. Pronology automatically creates a web-streamable asset from the Medway output and associates the editor’s metadata to it. The media can be viewed immediately in Pronology’s browser-based interface.

Producers can make comments and timecode-specific notes they can push back to editors as frame-accurate markers. Pronology manages multiple editorial versions giving everyone a single place to view all of their changes.

Instead of time-consuming, error prone exports and uploads from Avid Media Composers, editors can now export Avid sequences, complete with valuable metadata, more reliably and efficiently.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Marquis Broadcast and Pronology will display their joint solution at Pronology’s booth: SL12517. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.