Manfrotto Releases New Sliders

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J.—Headquartered in Italy, the photo, video and lighting support product manufacturer Manfrotto has released of its new sliders.

MVS060A

Available in two versions—24-inch and 39-inch—the sliders feature eight high-precision steel ball bearings and a quality machined surfaced. The coupling between the rails and carriage are easily adjustable. Also, the sliders’ wheels are made of high performance polymer for fluidity and silence. The sliders also feature a wider track and Friction System to allow for versatility. Numerous attachments are also compatible with the sliders.

In addition to being offered as standalone products, Manfrotto is offering the sliders as a kit with flat base video heads with fluid cartridges on both tilt and pan movements.

The sliders are now available. The 24-inch version (MVS060A) is priced at $449.99, while the 39-inch version (MVS100A) goes for $499.99. The Slider 60 kit with 500 head starts at $569.99, while the Slider 100 kit with 502 head starts at $679.99.

Manfrotto’s U.S. location is based in Upper Saddle River, N.J.