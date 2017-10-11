Magewell Boosts 4K Capture With New Dual-Channel UHD Cards

NANJING, CHINA—With the adoption of 4K video use on the rise, Magewell has launched two new dual-channel 4K models for its Pro Capture line of PCI Express capture hardware. The latest models are designed to enable the capture of two channels of UHD video with embedded audio on each single card.

Pro Capture Dual SDI 4K Plus

The new Pro Capture 4K cards support video resolutions up to 4096x2160 at full 60fps over high-speed PCIe 3.0 x4 bus interfaces. Of the two models, the Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K Plus features HDMI 2.0 inputs, while the Pro Capture Dual SDI 4K Plus supports single-link 12G-SDI, dual-link 6G-SDI or quad-link 3G-SDI connectivity.

Both inputs of the Pro Capture models can be used simultaneously with independent resolutions, frame rates and processing settings. Each source channel can be routed to multiple software applications in parallel, again with varying capture parameters for each program.

The new models follow suit with previous Pro Capture cards in performing functions like high-quality up/down/cross-conversion, image adjustments and graphic overlay in an on-board FPGA with zero impact on the host system CPU. In addition, multiple 4K Pro Capture cards can be used simultaneously in the same system to increase multi-channel capture density and provide support for Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems.