LYNX to Launch yellobrik 3G Audio Embedders/De-Embedders at NAB Show

LYNX Technik AG yellobrikPDM 1284B

At this year’s NAB Show, LYNX Technik AG will launch yellobrik multichannel 3G/HD/SD embedders/de-embedders, including the PDM 1284B for unbalanced AES audio, the PDM 1284D for balanced AES audio, and the PDM 1382 for analog audio. These units allow additional channels of audio to be embedded and de-embedded by cascading modules together.



The PDM 1284B functions as either a four-channel or two-channel AES embedder or de-embedder, while the PDM 1284D provides simultaneous embedding and de-embedding for four AES inputs/outputs.Both automatically detect audio formats and deactivate the sample rate converters to preserve encoded bit streams, such as Dolby E.



The PDM 1382 analog audio embedder/de-embedder selectively de-embeds four channels within any audio group of an SDI video signal to any of the analog outputs.It can simultaneously embed up to four channels of analog audio replacing the previously de-embedded audio and/or adding audio into the SDI output.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.LYNX Technik will be at booth N4433.