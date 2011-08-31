LYNX Technik to unveil yellobrik serial/GPI fiber transceivers

LYNX Technik is expanding its yellobrik series with the launch at IBC2011 of two serial/GPI fiber transceivers, the ODT 1510 supporting distances of up to 6.2mi and the ODT 1540 for distances up to 25mi.

These multifunctional modules allow both serial data communications and GPI I/O to be extended over the same fiber link. They enable broadcast and production facilities to migrate a variety of signal types onto fiber using a single set of modules. Place a module locally and another one remotely for a transceiver solution that transmits and extends RS232, RS422 and RS485 data signals, as well as two general purpose interface I/O over fiber.



The yellobrik transceivers support mixing and matching of serial port connectivity. Set the integrated dip switch on the local and remote modules to specify incoming and outgoing serial requirements (RS232 or RS422/485).



