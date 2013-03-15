LYNX Technik to Launch AutoControl for APPolo Control System and yelloGUI at the NAB Show

At this year's NAB Show, LYNX Technik will offer a test drive of its new AutoControl feature, which adds a layer of automation to the LYNX Technik APPolo Control System. The APPolo Control System is a self-configuring control system for remote control and SNMP error reporting. Typically used with the Series 5000 CardModule System, which can be expanded from a single rack to literally hundreds of racks in different locations.

LYNX Technik will also launch yelloGUI, a new application for yellobriks that permits select yellobriks to be controlled and configured over USB using a PC. With yelloGUI, a virtual image of the module is displayed showing the user all switches, controls and module indicators, as well as status information such as the detected video format, HDMI output resolution and frequency, and audio signals. The new yellobrik yelloGUI software application will be available as a free download from the LYNX Technik website.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. LYNX Technik will be at booth N1120.

