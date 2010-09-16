LYNX Technik offers two new rack options

At IBC2010 LYNX Technik expanded its rack options with two new compact 1RU rack frames to house its Series 5000 terminal equipment card modules.

The RFR 5003 1RU rack frame holds up to three Series 5000 modules. It includes a power supply with space for an optional redundant power supply. The RFR 5004 1RU rack frame holds up to four Series 5000 modules. It includes a power supply, and an external DC power input is provided for redundant power backup. Both are shipped with the LYNX Technik Desktop Controller application and rack controller with LAN interface.

Both 1RU frames have a removable front cover for direct front access to the modules and power supply for easy module removal and exchange.