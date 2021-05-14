Lynx Technik Launches Callisto+ Hardware Device
Designed to complement existing greenMachine Titan hardware
WEITERSTADT, Germany—Lynx Technik has released a new greenMachine general purpose hardware device, Callisto+, a 2x 3G capable hardware that provides users with an entry-level signal processing solution when 4K is not necessary.
The greenMachine Callisto+ hardware includes input/output cross-point switching and distribution, an audio cross-bar for embedding/de-embedding SDI audio to and from sources and destinations. It supports analog, discrete or embedded AES and MADI audio.
Additional features include a Dolby E decoder and a full metadata management tool; HDMI in/outputs; fiber interfaces for 3G HD-SDI and Gigabit Ethernet LAN control with optional SFPs; an integrated color display and control panel; and full remote control through the greenGUI software.
Callisto+ also complements the existing greenMachine Titan hardware, offering the same feature set and performance.
The first signal processing configuration available for Callisto+ is GMC-2CUPXD, a broadcast-quality two channel 3G SD up/down/cross converter, which can convert between SD, HD and 3G video formats. GMC-2CUPXD also has a frame synchronizer, 3G scaler, de-interlacer with motion adaptive filtering, embedded metadata management, color correction and other video adjustment features.
With Callisto+, users can purchase licenses for future configurations without the new to purchase new hardware. Also, unlicensed configurations can be deployed for testing and proof of system concept.
For more information, visit www.lynx-technik.com.
