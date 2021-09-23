LYNX Technik Introduces Yellobrik Extension Kit

WEITERSTADT, Germany—LYNX Technik today unveiled its RYB 6000 yellobrik extension kit for the greenMachine rack frame.

The RYB 6000 kit is intended for use with the greenMachine RFR 6000 rack frame, whcih typically holds up to two greenMachine modules. It is designed specifically to add rack space for the yellobrik line of greenMachine and yellobrik modules in a single system, the company said.

The new frame extension is compatible with standard-sized yellobrik modules and can hold up to six yellobriks, fitting neatly next to the greenMachine hardware installed in the RFR 6000 greenMachine rack frame. The new kit offers power connections and accommodates two power supplies for redundancy protection, it said.

Both the greenMachine and yellobrik series are well-suited for standalone applications; however, the rack frame and rack extension offer a system design approach that provides power redundancy, as well as savings on cabling, power and space. It also offers the flexibility of accessing modules quickly, thereby reducing maintenance time, it said.

The RYB 6000 is available directly or through the LYNX Technik partner network.