LYNX Technik Introduces PEC 1464 Streamer, Recorder

WEITERSTADT, Germany—LYNX Technik has unveiled the PEC 1464 12G-SDI, HDMI H.264/265 streamer and recorder, the successor to its PEC 1864.

The PEC 1464 H.264/H.265 encoder is a versatile tool for streaming and recording content at the same time. Users can choose to stream content while recording, stream only in unicast or multicast or record only, the company said.

The PEC 1464 enables:

Streaming and archiving: Stream live events or broadcasts to a content delivery network (CDN) while creating a backup recording for archive.

Live content distribution: Stream to a CDN for global distribution or multicast a video feed within a network.

Multicast professional media production and streaming: The PEC 1464 is well-suited to distributing a single stream of audio and video content to multiple recipients simultaneously.

Online video platform streaming: Stream live video to providers such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Rumble.

The PEC 1464 supports 12G and is compatible with the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol, which optimizes streaming performance across public networks like the internet. It also supports Real-Time Messaging Protocol Secure (RTMPS), which provides a higher level of security for live streaming and can stream multiple protocols simultaneously, the company said.

The unit supports video formats up to 12G/4K UHD and HDMI up to Wide Quad Ultra XGA, as well as all popular streaming formats. Video processing capabilities include automatic logo insertion and the ability to insert custom images, the company said.

Downscaling features optimize resolution management, while frame-rate downconversion supports seamless playback compatibility. Text overlay capabilities enrich content with dynamic textual elements. The company’s logo inserter supports multiple formats, and a transmission fallback option ensures continuity with a test pattern when needed. The PEC 1464 also includes 8-channel embedded audio processing, LYNX Technik said.

A mobile-friendly web user interface is included to configure settings, and the PEC 1484 is compatible with the LynxCentraal configuration and control software, the company said.

