LTO 7 Specifications Now Available

SILICON VALLEY, CALIF.—Continuing to push the tape storage method, the LTO Program has shared the specifications of the new LTO Ultrium format generation 7. This new generation of tape storage technology more than doubles cartridge capacity from the LTO 6 and employs faster transfer rates.

The LTO 7 will feature 15TB capacity per cartridge when compressed and be able to transfer files at 750MB per second. Additional features include doubling of read/write heads in an advanced servo format, stronger magnetic properties, backwards read and write compatibility, and support for WORM, Encryption and Partitioning.

More information on the LTO 7 is expected later this year. The LTO Program has also released an extended roadmap to outline expectations for future LTO generations.

The LTO Program was founded by HP, IBM and Quantum.