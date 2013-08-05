L-S-B’s Virtual Studio Manager IP-Based Broadcast Control at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, L-S-B will be turning attention to its Virtual Studio Manager IP-based Broadcast Control System. VSM is a sophisticated and flexible broadcast control and monitoring system that brings together the control of all major components of the TV production environment into a single system. It achieves this by ‘talking’ to all forms of broadcast equipment via native protocols where possible.



According to L-S-B, VSM can control all major brands and types of equipment in the broadcast environment including video and audio routers, video and audio mixers, intercom, UMD and multiviewers, system glue and other third party equipment. In addition, it handles all tally and global labeling centrally without need for additional equipment.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. L-S-B will be at stand 8.B31.



www.l-s-b.de