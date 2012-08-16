Livewire Digital to feature new iPhone app to capture, deliver news footage at IBC2012

Journalists caught in the heart of the action with no news crew at hand can now shoot breaking news footage on their iPhone and post it directly to the newsroom using the new M-Link Newscaster Mobile app from Livewire Digital.

Well suited to shooting events as they unfold, the app is set to bring a new level of immediacy to special reports and news bulletins.

Livewire Digital also will highlight its new BGAN Pointer, a free app designed to help news crews working in harsh or dangerous environments to position their mobile satellite terminals accurately, pinpoint the exact location of their BGAN satellite, and highlight trees or buildings that interrupt a clear line of sight required for the best transmission of breaking news footage via satellite.

Livewire Digital will demonstrate both apps at IBC2012.

See Livewire Digital at IBC2012 Stand 2.C28.