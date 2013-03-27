LiveU Unveils ‘Smart Grip’ for its Smartphone-based Live Video Mobile App

HACKENSACK, N.J. – LiveU will unveil its new patent-pending Smart Grip device in a handheld monopod for its LU-Smart mobile app at NAB 2013 in Booth No. SU5511. The new Smart Grip holds a MiFi channel that bonds together with the smartphone’s internal 3G/4G connection to create two combined cellular connections beyond the smartphone, boosting the phone’s live video transmission capability without any need for Wi-Fi connectivity.



Supporting all iPhone and Android devices, the LU-Smart software-based app requires no set-up time. Reporters can simply take out their personal smartphone and transmit live video back to the studio.



The LU-Smart app includes other new features, such as virtual matrix for simple workflow management; enabling newsroom operators to monitor and switch between content from different devices for live broadcasts; and ad hoc usage, which can be code-activated for 24 hours by the newsroom when a reporter or dedicated freelancer arrives at the scene.



LU-Smart is incorporated into the LiveU ecosystem by LiveU’s unified management platform, LiveU Total, enabling control rooms to manage multiple video feeds from LiveU units operating in diverse locations.



LiveU owns the patent for cellular bonding for remote news gathering in the US and other countries. LiveU said all of its products are based on this fourth-generation patented technology.