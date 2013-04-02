LiveU to unveil Smart-Grip smartphone-based live video mobile app

LiveU will unveil its new Smart Grip handheld monopod for its LU-Smart mobile app at the 2013 NAB Show.





The new Smart Grip device holds a MiFi channel that bonds together with the smartphone’s internal 3G/4G connection to create two combined cellular connections beyond the smartphone, boosting the phone’s live video transmission quality, reliability and performance, without any need for Wi-Fi connectivity.

Supporting all iPhone and Android devices, the LU-Smart software-based app represents the next level in mobile app newsgathering. Reporters can simply take out their personal smartphone and transmit high-quality live video back to the studio, whenever and wherever they may be.

The LU-Smart app includes a virtual matrix for simple workflow management, enabling newsroom operators to monitor and switch between content from different devices for live broadcasts and ad hoc usage, which can be code-activated for 24 hours by the newsroom.

See LiveU at 2013 NAB Show booth SU5511.