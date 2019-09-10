LiveU Targets Live Sports, News Applications With New LU600 5G Cellular Bonding Unit

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU today announced a new fully compliant 5G LU600 cellular bonding unit for global newsgathering and live sports.

The LiveU LU500 5G offers internal 5G modems, high-efficiency antennas covering all sub 6GHz frequencies used for 5G and 4G and integrated 4K HEVC technology.

“Our new LU600 5G solution with integrated 5G modems takes full advantage of the faster speeds and guaranteed high bandwidth provided by next generation 5G networks,” said company co-founder and CEO Samuel Wasserman.

The extreme low latency made possible by 5G is especially beneficial in live 4K sports productions, the company said. LiveU is working with telecom operators to validate its equipment with their emerging 5G networks.

Streaming from rural areas and other locations where 5G is not yet available is not a problem because the LU600 5G automatically bonds to available networks supporting a combination of 3G, 4G and 5G modems, LiveU said.

In the United States, LiveU and AT&T are working together on testing the impact of 5G on live news and sports broadcasts with the company’s wireless units. Most recently, they tested 5G-based production of NBA Summer League games, LiveU said.

Outside the U.S., the company has participated in 5G tests and events with a variety of wireless providers, including Vodafone in Italy and KT Corp. in South Korea. It also broadcast over SK Telecom’s 5G wireless network coverage to five countries of the 100th anniversary orchestra tribute to the provisional government in South Korea.

“We’ve already seen how cellular bonding has largely replaced satellite transmission for live news coverage. With the power of 5G, the potential is even larger for every type of live sports production,” said Wasserman.

See LiveU at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, during the RAI Amsterdam at stand 3.B62.

More information is available on the company’s website.