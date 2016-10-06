LiveU Solo Adds One-Touch Facebook Live Integration

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has updated its Facebook status, announcing that its LiveU Solo wireless technology now offers one-touch integration to Facebook Live. Customers looking to stream HD live videos to Facebook can now use the same portable encoding technology that broadcast television customers do to produce Facebook Live streams from a single interface.

LiveU Solo with Facebook Live integration provides a wireless end-to-end system with plug-and-play live video streaming, enabling the creation of multiple streams from a single place. It has out of studio capabilities and can be used for sports, concerts, education and other events.

The newly updated LiveU Solo system is now available.