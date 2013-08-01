LiveU Smart Grip and Xtender technology

Included technology includes LU70 backpack with proprietary internal and external antenna arrays, belt-clip or camera-mounted LU40-S device, weighing less than 0 .7kg, LU-Smart mobile app systems (including its patent-pending Smart Grip device), LU-Lite software-only solution (Win and Mac); and LiveU integrated Xtender antenna; all products are incorporated into the LiveU Total ecosystem by the company’s unified management platform, enabling control rooms to manage multiple video feeds from units operating in diverse locations.

